St. Clair Sheriff says inmate back in custody after attempted escape out of courthouse window

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate is back in custody and no one is injured after a brief escape attempt at the St. Clair County Courthouse In Ashville.
In a news release, the Sheriff's office said that at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Antwone Lonezo Wilson attempted to escape custody by jumping from a second-story window. Wilson was due in court in front of Presiding Judge Phil Seay for a jury trial for charges of escape first and three counts of promoting prison contraband in 2017.
The release said he was quickly taken into custody a short distance from the courthouse. Sheriff’s Office public Information Officer Juana Corbin said no one was injured during the escape attempt.
The charges Wilson was set to stand trial for were related to an incident on Dec 4, 2017. Wilson and another inmate named Ronald Odell King escaped from the St. Clair County Correctional Facility early that morning though details of that escape were unclear at the time. Court filings show that Wilson is also accused of promoting prison contraband for possessing a Taurus handgun, bolt cutters and hacksaw blades.
At the time of the escape, Wilson was serving a life sentence for first-degree robbery in Jefferson County, in connection with a spate of incidents in the Southside area in February 2012, according to state records.
King was recaptured the day after the escape in Birmingham, and has since pleaded guilty to the charges.
Wilson was captured several days later on Dec. 9 in Florida. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Brevard County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office in a hotel in Titusville, Fla. Wilson was held for a time in the Brevard County Jail before ultimately being extradited to Alabama.