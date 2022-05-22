St. Clair Sheriff identifies two in Riverside murder suicide

RIVERSIDE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office have identified two people involved in a murder suicide Sunday in Riverside.
The Sheriff's office identified that man alleged to have shot three and then himself as William Huntoon Vance, 54. Investigators have also identified one of the victims in the incident as Florence Diane Vance, 51, and the other two victims as a 16 year old girl and a 13 year old girl.
According to a news release at around 9:47 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office, Riverside Police Department, and the Pell City Police Department responded to a report of a suicidal male at a residence on Depot Street in Riverside.
Upon arriving on the scene law enforcement encountered a male subject armed with a handgun.
The release said after several moments the male subject shot himself. It said after that, officers began to secure the scene and discovered three deceased females. All three appeared to be victims of gunshot wounds.
Sheriff Billy Murray said Sunday afternoon that the three female victims were found at the same residence as the male subject and appeared to have all been related.
The release said the investigation is being conducted by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at this time. Murray said investigators are treating the incident as a murder-suicide
The sheriff’s office said it is currently attempting to identify the victims in the incident and that information will be released pending family notification.