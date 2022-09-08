St. Clair Sheriff identifies man killed after carjacking leads to chase Wednesday night

The St. Clair County Sheriff has identified a suspect killed after a carjacking led to a police chase through the county.
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray identified the man as John Stutts, 28 of Sheffield. He said Stutts was wanted in Georgia at the time of his death.
The sheriff said that at about 11:45 p.m., the Steele Police Department responded to a call of Stutts, armed with a rifle, allegedly carjacking a blue Honda Civic at the Love’s Truck Stop in Steele.
Murray said Stutts then fled the scene and was located by the Attalla Police Department shortly after thanks to a be on the lookout bulletin.
“This vehicle refused to stop and a chase ensued,” he said. “This chase was picked up by the Etowah County Sheriff’s office, the Attalla Police department and then came back into St. Clair County and proceeded down I-65 south.”
Murray said every police jurisdiction that the chase traveled through had officers join the chase, which had speeds greater than 100 miles an hour. He said as the chase took a route between Ashville and Steele on I-59, Stutts began to fire a weapon at officers.
“After a chase all the way to Springville,” the sheriff said. “This individual attempted to get off the exit where a spike stripe was deployed and it diabled a portion of the vehicle with a flat tire.”
The sheriff said the chase ended when the Civic struck two parked vehicles in the Taco Bell parking lot in Springville after exiting the interstate.
He said Stutts then exited the vehicle armed with a rifle, which he pointed at deputies and officers.
Murray said Stutts was shot and killed at that point in time after only about 14 seconds. The incident was concluded by about 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
“This was a long incident that ended very quickly,” the sheriff said.
Murray said he feels the incident was ultimately preventable.
“I am very confident as we go forward, this, like every event, is very preventable,” the sheriff said. “It's preventable by obeying law enforcement, obviously not committing felony offenses and obviously not by being given numerous opportunities to do so. The last thing I would hope people learn from this is do not point a weapon at law enforcement, if you do you will be shot. That's the way we train and that's the way we go home safely.”
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said the Stutts’ remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for autopsy.
Murray said the cooperation between all the agencies that participated in the incident Wednesday night were key in making sure the public remained safe.
Murray said the investigation of the officer involved shooting is being conducted by the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics and the Oxford Police Department. He said officers involved are following normal procedure and are receiving counseling.
The sheriff said the felonies involved in the incident will all be investigated by officers from the jurisdictions they took place in.
“As you know the defender is deceased so it's a lot of that is just academic at this point,” Murray said, “but it's also very important that if there is a victim out there that we are able to find them, because this is not just a very quick event. It's an event that went over a considerable period of time that put a lot of people at risk.”