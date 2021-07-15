St. Clair Sheriff announces new safety protocols after COVID-19 outbreak at county jail

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has announced new safety protocols after an outbreak of COVID-19 struck the Ashville jail this week.
In a news release Thursday, the office said it has implemented new safety protocols at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville in response to the outbreak.
Sheriff Billy Murray announced that 37 of the jail’s 160 inmates had tested positive for the virus along with one corrections officer in a release Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff said the results came after his office, with the assistance of the St. Clair County Health Department, correctional and support staff, tested all staff and inmates earlier in the day.
The release said the jail has now contracted with a professional cleaning company todeep clean the entire facilityalong with the daily cleanings done by staff that were instituted at the beginning of the pandemic. It said that along with positive inmates being isolated and observed, inmates are also being issued masks each day.
Murray said Wednesday that the jail is reclassifying different cell blocks in the facility to house positive inmates as needed. He also stated that there were no cases of serious illness at that time.
Murray also said his office does not believe any inmates from St. Clair County housed in another county have been exposed to the virus.
Murray said that this is not the first time the jail has dealt with positive cases during the pandemic, though it is a larger number than before. He said his office is doing everything in its power to deal with the outbreak.
“We have been very fortunate throughout the pandemic to have only a few isolated cases,” the sheriff said. “We are prepared for this but that number is challenging.”
The release said that all COVID-19 recommendations have been followed including previously offering vaccinations. It said the Alabama National Guard along with the Alabama Department of Public Health were on site at the jail in May and June offering vaccinations.
Finally the release said the jail is open as usual, but that all new inmates are being tested for COVID-19.