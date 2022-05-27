St. Clair Sheriff announces gun safety course

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will host a free firearm safety course June 4.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Juana Corbin said the office is asking anyone interested in the class to contact her at 205-594-2511 or by email at jcorbin@stclairco.com.
She said the class will be held at the Sheriff's Training Center in Ashville next Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. The class will be free
“The Sheriff hosts it for citizens of the county for no fee,” Corbin said, adding that Sheriff Billy Murray feels it's important for citizens to know how to operate a firearm safely if they have one in their home.
She said participants will need to bring the firearm they wish to receive instruction with and 50 rounds or less of ammunition. Corbin said the class always begins in a classroom setting where deputies go over basic safety and then moves onto the county’s shooting range for more practical lessons. She said that there is no real restriction on what weapon a person can bring to the class, though she said handguns are the most common.
“It's not really specific to handguns,” Corbin said, “but it's really what most people bring.”
She said the class is open both to novice shooters and those more experienced that may need a refresher or have specific questions.
Corbin said the gun safety course is something the Sheriff’s office has been offering for over ten years and they try to offer four classes throughout the year. She said the classes are useful to help instruct people who may have bought a gun for personal protection, but may not know how to use it safely.
Corbin said the sheriff feels the classes are an important service his office can provide to the public especially when there is demand for it.
“Sheriff Murray just wants to be sure he's there when people need them,” she said.
Corbin said the sheriff’s office is planning a second class in July but that a date will be released at a later time.