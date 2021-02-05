St. Clair school board files suit over $105,865 lost on trip cancelation

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County School Board has filed a complaint against a Florida travel agency alleging the company failed to refund money after a school trip was canceled because of the pandemic.
In a complaint filed in St. Clair County Circuit Court on Thursday, the school system and the Springville Band Boosters said Musical Destinations, a Florida travel agency, and owner Joseph H. Cooper failed to refund $105,865 to the booster club after a Springville High School Band trip to Disney World was canceled in March 2020.
Superintendent Mike Howard said the band planned to go to the theme park March 17-22 to march in a parade when the pandemic forced the park to close down March 15.
Howard said the money for the trip was raised by the parents of band members and then given to the booster club to make the payment to the travel agent.
According to the filing, the payments were made over a period of several months by the booster club and were fully paid by February 2020
Howard said after cancelling the trip, Cooper and his company promised to reimburse the money for the trip once he was reimbursed by his vendors. He said after a point in time that did not happen and Cooper stopped communicating with the system all together.
After this, Howard said he and the school board decided to take further action though the board attorney John Rea.
Howard said 2020 was a very difficult year for everyone, and several of the families are struggling due to the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.
He said he felt like the school system needed to fight for parents who need the money they paid for the trip, especially since they did not choose to cancel the trip. Rea said while there was cancelation language in the original contract that did not cover a situation like a global pandemic.
“We did not cancel the trip, the pandemic did,” Howard said, adding that when the plans fall through on a global scale people should be able to be reimbursed.
Rea, the board’s attorney who filed the suit, said the system was able to confirm that Musical Destination was reimbursed by his vendors, but did not give that money back to the booster club as promised.
“The problem here is we confirmed they got all the money back and just never gave it to us,” he said Friday.
Rea said he is representing both the band boosters and the school system in this matter due to the contract being with the school and the money coming from the booster organization.
Rea said that while his complaint does include an allegation of fraud which could lead to punitive damages, the board just wants to get parents their money back.
“We have simply filed this motion to recover the money we have lost,” he said.
Attempts to reach Cooper and Musical Destinations for comment were not immediately successful before publication.