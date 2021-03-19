St. Clair, Pell City Superintendents talk mask policies after April 9

With Governor Kay Ivey’s mask mandate set to expire April 9, both the St. Clair County and Pell City Boards of Education looked at plans for how they will handle masks going forward.
During the board’s meeting Tuesday, St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard said while no official decision has been made, there were some options he wanted the board to consider that could be the best route for the school system.
Howard presented three options to the board: keep masks on, take them off but highly recommend them in crowded areas or keep masks on for grades kindergarten through sixth because of the close proximity of the students.
Chairman Scott Suttle offered a fourth recommendation which would include taking masks off and highly recommending them, but will require masks to be worn if there were to be a spike in cases.
“If we take our masks off, there has to be a reason why we take our masks off and not just because the mandate says ‘you no longer have to wear a mask,’” Howard said.
Student Health Services director Lashon Self said she recommends the schools continue to require students wear masks out of an abundance of caution. She also pointed out that most school aged students do not qualify for COVID-19 vaccinations and there is still no date set as to when they will be.
It was added, however, that enforcing masks for secondary students has been a challenge at times and it could become even more of a problem when the state-wide mandate expires.
Howard said wants to get through spring break first. He added that he should know something the following week and will look at the numbers.
“Just know this, there is no right answer,” Howard said, adding there would be those in disagreement no matter what decision is made.
Meanwhile Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said he and school principals are also still exploring the mask issue, but have decided the system will continue mandatory masking after April 9.
“As far masks in our school system, we are going to at least go longer than the mask order, we are going to extend passed the mask order for the school system,” he said “The simple reason is we are less than a week back from spring break, and there's no telling what our folks have encountered through their spring break and who they’ve been around.”
Martin said he does not want to risk a spike in COVID related absences during standardized testing in April. He said the policy will be reviewed after standardized testing on if the system will extend it further or left to individual discretion. He said testing will take place for three weeks after spring break
“That's something we are going to discuss with our principals this week in our principals meeting, so I’ll have you something more direct beyond the testing window,” Martin told the board.
Staff writer Taylor Mitchell also contributed to this story