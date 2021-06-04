St. Clair, Pell City Superintendents looks forward to a post-pandemic school year

As the school term comes to a close and pandemic restrictions recede, St. Clair County’s school superintendents are looking toward next year.
St. Clair County schools ended the 2020-21 academic year on a high note as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted for the first time since March 2020. Schools hosted field days, battle of classes and color wars. At the same time, case numbers continued to remain the same.
“Nothing changed at all, it stayed extremely low, almost zero,” Superintendent Mike Howard said.
He added that the end of the year events were meant to get the students outside and resume back to, “somewhat normal.”
For the upcoming school year, Howard said the main focus is to get schools back to a regular routine. This will include having a normal class schedule for students, no spectator restrictions at events and no mask restrictions.
He added that the school system will also focus a lot on academics and make sure their students are caught up from any time away.
“We’re just going to just try to return to as normal as possible so that we can move past COVID,” Howard said.
He added that overall, the board looks forward to seeing the students getting back to activities and events such as field trips that were previously canceled.
“Just seeing the kids being able to do something fun and break up the day-to-day grind. That’s what we’re excited to see,” Howard said.
The superintendent said that despite lifting these restrictions, schools will continue using the sanitation products purchased within the past year to keep everything clean and safe.
“We’re going to continue to keep things as healthy as we can,” Howard said.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said while the pandemic year has taught the system a lot, he is also looking forward to having a more normal year come August.
“We are planning on opening with a normal school year,” he said.
That being said Martin said the system will still act accordingly if there are any issues. For example, he said if there are cases of COVID-19 nursing staff will continue to use contact tracing to find those who may have been exposed.
He said these data collection efforts will be backed up with continued use of sanitation equipment bought during the pandemic. Martin said these steps can also be translated to flu or viral outbreaks in schools and help meet his personal goal of keeping children in school.
“We’ve received so much more information on how to deal with things and so many more tools as a result of this, that we didn't have before this,” he said. “Schools did not have these types of tools.”
He said at the end of the day, these procedures and tools have had an effect on student attendance. Martin said that outside of COVID-related absences, which are marked as a particular type of absence, general attendance was actually higher this year over last year.
Martin said he also feels the past year has proven to Pell City that there is a place for virtual schooling in the city.
“We have some students within our system that have flourished under that, under the virtual program,” he said “Some of our students like that kind of learning and flourish under it.”
Martin said the pandemic has improved the system’s ability to provide virtual education for students who desire to go that route. He said the system had been looking at starting a virtual school like the one operated by St. Clair County, but the pandemic accelerated those plans.
Martin said while this past year has shown that virtual schooling isn’t for every student, it is helpful for some students.
“We are doing a virtual program next year because we found that we have some students within our system that have flourished under the virtual program,” he said. “We want to meet the needs of our students.”
Martin said in general he expects to see a much higher level of technological integration in normal school as well
Overall, Martin is thankful that the pandemic school year is winding down and is looking forward to having a return to normal. He said the greatest part will be letting parents back into schools.
“It's going to be nice to be able to let elementary parents come and eat lunch with their students, stuff they didn't get to do,” he said. “Those are things people live for.”