St. Clair Judge Phil Seay elected president of Alabama circuit judges association

PELL CITY — St. Clair County Presiding Circuit Judge Phil Seay has been elected the President of the Alabama Association of Circuit Judges.
Seay was elected to the position this week during the association's summer conference. He said generally to run for the top job in the association a judge must be nominated by former presidents of the association, who still serve on the bench. The association is made up of 148 circuit judges throughout the state of Alabama. Seay is succeeding judge Bert Smithart of Barbour County.
Seay said he is very excited to have the opportunity to take on his new duties.
“I know it's gonna be challenging and time consuming,” he said, adding that it will certainly increase his amount of zoom meetings when he is out of court.
Seay previously served as vice president of the association, president of the Alabama Juvenile Judges Association and president of the Alabama Drug Court Association. He has been chair of the circuit judges legislative committee for 8 years and has served on the judges education commissary, and board of directors.
Seay served as a district judge for seven years and has overseen circuit courts for 11 years. He serves as the presiding judge of the 30th judicial circuit, which means he handles all administrative tasks for circuit courts in St. Clair County.
He said his new role will have him handle appointments for committees and other positions in the association. The judge said he also will work with the association to look at policies and legislation that affect the courts.
“Legislation is laws, but not all legislation affects the courts directly,” he said. “The type of legislation I would be talking about would be legislation that affects the discretion of a judge.”
Seay said a good example is legislation that allows circuit courts to form drug treatment courts, a program the judge has often praised in St. Clair County.
He said one issue he will be working on is asking the Alabama Legislature to create new judgeships to serve the state.
“Alabama, with our growth over the year, there are many counties in this state that based on a weighted caseload study are severely short on judges,” Seay said. “We will be asking the legislature to create more judgeships specifically in counties such as Madison, Shelby, Mobile, Baldwin and several other counties that are severely understaffed in both the circuit and district courts.”