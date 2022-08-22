St. Clair Jail administator recieves award for excellence

The St. Clair County Jail Administrator received an award for excellence last week at the annual JailCon Conference.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release that the National Institute for Jail Operations awarded Jail Administrator Paul Monk with a Southern Region Corrections Professional Award for his dedication to excellence. The award came at the 2022 JailCon Conference in Huntsville last week.
The release said the award is given to an administrator who has shown exemplary leadership and has contributed to the improvement of the jail environment positively for enhanced safety, security, and custody to benefit overall jail operations, officers, staff, inmates, and the general public.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray congratulated Monk on an outstanding job after he received the award.