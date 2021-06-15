St. Clair Head Start announced food giveaway and summer feeding program

PELL CITY — St. Clair County Head Start is doing its part to help hungry families this summer with a food giveaway next week.
Head Start Director Carmelita Poindexter said the event will be held on June 21 at the Head Start building on U.S. Highway 231, beginning around 10:30 a.m.
The event is a collaboration with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, which will be providing the food. Poindexter said the community food bank will provide Head Start with 350 boxes of fruits and vegetables and possibly milk and juice to hand out to anyone who needs them. She said people would also be able to request the number of boxes they need.
“If they pull up and they tell us they need five boxes and we will put five boxes in the car,” the director said.
This is the third food giveaway they have done this year. Poindexter said she feels the food drive is an extension of Head Start’s year-round mission.
“The premise of the Head Start is not just to work with the child but to work with the family,” she said. “We want the family to succeed.”
Poindexter said with this in mind, the
Head Start already operates a food bank to help families that may need help getting by. They also offer other programs like helping parents get job training and employment through a partnership with Jefferson State Community College.
Poindexter said the Head Start would also be helping families this summer by operating a United States Department of Agriculture-backed summer feeding program. She said giveaways for these pre-packaged meals, which are enough for several days each, will be Mondays and Thursdays from June 14 to 24 and July 12 to 29 at several locations across the county. She said the meals would be distributed from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Piggly Wiggly in Odenville, Food Barn in Ragland, the Moody ballpark and the Avondale Mills Walking Trail in Pell City. They will also be offering meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Cropwell. The organization will also offer meals at its office from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Poindexter said this feeding program is meant to cover lunch and dinner for an entire week. She said this program would be open to all children under the age of 18. Poindexter also said parents would not have to have children with them to pick up the meals.
The director said both the food giveaway and the feeding program are open to everyone, not just families that participate in the
Head starts programs.
“We are trying to feed the county," she said. "We don't want anyone to go hungry this summer."