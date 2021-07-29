St. Clair Family Drug Court Graduates its largest class ever

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Family Drug Court Program graduated its largest class yet Monday.
Presiding District Judge Robert Minor said the program had nine graduates go through the program graduation ceremony this week.
Minor said the graduates are among 98 the program has had since it began in 2010. He said the program has had 19 graduations. He said the purpose of the program is to help unite families that have been affected by drug use. The judge said the program is voluntary but is one of the best ways for people to be reunited with their children.
“We have had over 205 children that have either been returned to a parent or their relationship has been positively impacted as a result of their parents completion of the program,” Minor said.
He said the program required participants to take random drug screenings, make regular court visits, and attend special classes.
Minor said one young woman who graduated this week had a special impact on him. He said the woman had been taking part in the program for more than five years.
“I told her after she came up, ‘You know you look different,’” the judge said.
Minor said while it's not unusual for someone to look different after the process of getting clean, this was different.
“Her whole appearance was like a burden had been lifted,” he said, “and we talked about it at length and she just talks about finally for the first time of her life feeling free, and she attributed it to her relationship with Christ that she found as a result of the rehab program and going through this process.”
Minor said the pride that family members had in the graduates.
“It's just a super inspiring thing to be a part of,” he said.
Minor said the program is run thanks to the efforts of DHR Liaison Allison Boyd, drug court Coordinator Patsy Isbell and a set of eight attorneys that are contracted to represent participants. Minor said this team works to do everything in their power to help people with their addiction and reunite families.
The program is funded through a grant from the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts, which Minor said the program has gotten each year it has existed. He said this year the court was one of seven in the state that were selected as a special drug court and was given extra grant funding.