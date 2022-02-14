St. Clair Extension Office helps veteran without heat

A couple of businesses in Pell City, along with the St. Clair County Extension Office, offered a helping hand recently to a Vietnam Era veteran. Pictured, from left, are Kevin Flournoy with Pell City Heating & Cooling, St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning and St. Clair County Extension Veterans Outreach Coordinator Curtis Pippin. Not pictured are Army Veteran Edward Lambert along with Chris Thompson and Andrea Smith with The Home Depot, who were both instrumental in the success of this effort to assist a local Veteran.