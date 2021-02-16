St. Clair EMA says county experienced no major travel issues during Tuesday's winter weather

PELL CITY — Despite the snow and ice, the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said the county experienced no major travel issues Tuesday.
EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski said that while much of the area experienced some winter weather, including freezing temperature and snow flurries, the county had only some slick spots on roads.
The EMA opened several shelters around the county for use as warming stations Monday night including Springville Fire Station #1, the Odenville FEMA Shelter, The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts and the Pell City and Ashville Courthouse Basements.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said the Pell City Courthouse basement shelter would also open Tuesday night for those that need it.
Kurzejeski said that people should take care to protect themselves and their homes as temperatures drop overnight. She said temperatures Tuesday night were set to drop into the 20s with wind chills in the single digits.
She said residents should take specific precautions to protect people, pets and pipes.
The first tip she has is simply to wear proper warm clothing in order to protect yourself in low temperatures.
“If you have to go outside, layer on clothing, wear a hat to prevent heat escaping from the top of your head, wear gloves and bring a cell phone in case of an emergency,” she said.
She said it is also important to check on elderly family members and neighbors.
Kurzejeski also said that care should be taken to protect pets who may live outside. She said that pets need to be brought inside as they cannot survive outside in below freezing temperatures.
Kurzejeski also said pipes can be protected from freezing by running a slow stream of water.
The director said it is also essential during winter months for residents to keep a winter weather kit in their car for emergencies. She said this kit should include jumper cables, a flashlight, a first aid kit, non-perishable food, water, cat litter or sand, an ice scraper and blankets.