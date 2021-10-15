St. Clair EDC launches small business support initiative

The St. Clair County Economic Development Council is preparing to launch a new small business initiative in time for small business week this November.
EDC Retail and Marketing Specialist Candace Hill said the organization is preparing to launch its Small Business St. Clair during small business week from Nov. 1-6. It will be the first time the county has had a dedicated small business week.
She said the initiative focuses around a website, SmallBusinessSt.Clair.com, which is meant to serve as a resource center for small businesses whether they are well established, looking to grow or just starting out.
The website was first mentioned this week with the EDC’s launch of a new monthly small business newsletter called ”Small Biz 360,” which is also part of the initiative. Hill said the first edition of the newsletter was sent out to all of the members of each of the county’s five chambers of commerce this week.
She said the website focuses on providing resources and strategies for small businesses. Hill said some are existing resources offered by a chamber or other organization and others are resources developed by the EDC.
“Our goal is to let them know about the resources out there,” she said, “and where we see gaps, we will develop resources for small businesses in St. Clair County.”
One way the EDC will be doing this is through partnerships with Gadsden State Community College, Jefferson State Community College and the Small Business Development Center at Jacksonville State University.
Hill said the EDC will also be leveraging resources already present like the networking ability of things like Leadership St. Clair to give opportunities to new business owners.
“We are capitalizing on the network already created and giving small businesses access to it,” she said.
Hill said the initiative is something completely new for the EDC which started as an organization primarily focused on recruiting and support for industrial development in the county. She said it has over the years taken on responsibilities supporting retail development but up to this point had not focused on small business development.
Hill said that at the same time, however, most industries in St. Clair County classify as small businesses when looking at things like the number of staff. She said St. Clair County doesn’t have an industry that employs several thousand people, but instead a few hundred, which makes for a more diverse landscape.
Hill said the new initiative comes after the EDC’s latest five year strategic plan. She said in the latest process the need for initiatives focusing on small business were identified. At the same time, Hill said the EDC was able to secure grant funding for the initiative through the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham’s COVID-19 relief fund.
She said while the website is live, the EDC plans to continue to update it, especially during small business week. Hill said the plan is to post a video on the website covering a new topic, which will then be available for the rest of the year.