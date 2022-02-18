St. Clair doctor warning of risk factors during heart health month

PELL CITY — A doctor at St. Vincent's St. Clair is reminding residents to look after risk factors this Heart Health Month.
Dr. Jacob Townsend, a cardiologist at the hospital, is reminding residents to be aware of their risk factors and make sure to manage their heart health.
He said the basic risk factors for heart disease are blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and family history.
“We all know what we should do and most of us don’t do it,” Townsend said.
He said the “things we should do” are even more important to people with what he called borderline results for many of those risk factors.
Townsend said this means a person whose blood pressure is often close to being at a problematic level but may also have a family history, maybe they smoke, or are also diabetic.
He said it also makes a difference in how doctor’s approach care for that patient. Townsend said most people know what a stress test, a bit of supervised exercise to monitor heart and lung function, is but may not realize it's not the best way to handle these borderline cases. He said other tests can be more helpful.
“We think about things like a coronary artery calcium score,” Townsend said.
He said this test is a cat scan of the heart that looks at plague in the coronary artery. He said this plague is cholesterol deposited in the artery wall. Townsend said this “narrows the pipe” that is the artery and it's important to keep track of. He said the score also allows doctors to look at this progression comparatively to a person’s age group.
“It can be really helpful for someone who is borderline.” Townsend said.
Yet, he said the score is really just a way of managing those risk factors, which really are just the things that speed up the possibility of heart disease.
Townsend said they can be managed by proper treatment or even just some minor lifestyle change. He said one thing people often don't think about in the process is the factor diet can have on this issue. Townsend most weight loss, which helps in managing risk factors, actually comes from diet changes instead of exercise
He suggested people need to just find a plan that works and be more aware of what they are eating. Townsend said apps like myfitnesspal that have a food journal function can be helpful in that process.
He said in the end heart disease is a degenerative process. Townsend said the way a person deals with that process is by managing risk factors, which he admits don’t often seem that scary on their own.
“One of the scary things is these risk factors don't make you feel bad,” he said. “Heart disease is degenerative, the longer you deal with risk factors the worse it gets.”