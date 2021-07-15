St. Clair District Judge Alan Furr honored during annual Boy Scouts Breakfast

PELL CITY — St. Clair County District Judge Alan Furr was honored Wednesday morning at the annual Pell City Boy Scouts Breakfast.
During the event, which is meant to help support both Pell City’s boys-only and girls-only scout troop, Furr was honored with Heart of an Eagle Award.
Logan Black, the District Executive for the Boy Scouts of America in the area, said the breakfast serves as a fundraiser to support scouting in the community.
“All the money raised at this event goes back into local programming,helping kids with membership fees or whatever it might be,” he said. “This is what we call our Friends of Scouting Campaign.”
Black said the event was not held last year because of the pandemic. He said he was glad to have it back this year.
Black said while the event showcases scouting and what the local scouts have learned, it is also meant to honor someone that exemplifies the ideals of scouting in the community. He said former Judge and Pell City Mayor Bill Hereford has also been honored with the award in the past.
The event also included remarks from Katy Sims, a member of Troop 5199 which is based out of Pell City First United Methodist Church. During her speech, Sims spoke of the impact of scouting has had on her life and aspects of it she has enjoyed. She said she especially appreciated all the opportunities to learn that her involvement in scouts has given her.
The award was presented to Furr by former Pell City Councilman Donnie Todd.
Todd said that he first met Furr when he was Pell City Attorney and they soon developed a friendship over a mutual love of aviation. He said while Furr was working on his private pilots license he asked Todd to help him with on instrument reading
“I have had several students over the years. I have been a pilot for a good long while, and I will say this, I have never had a better student,” Todd said happily of Furr. “I still tell people he was my best instrument student ever.”
He said that Furr was also heavily active in the community and a firm but fair judge.
Todd also noted that Furr is an accomplished musician, playing mandolin and providing vocals for the bluegrass gospel group Whitney Junction. Furr also started the local classic rock group the WingNuts with Todd.
Upon the presentation of the award, Furr said he was quite sure who Todd had been talking about but he definitely wanted to meet him.
“I will say to you what many criminal defendants have said to me over the last 10 years: ‘Y'all got the wrong guy,'” Furr said. “I can assure you I am the least deserving but I am most profoundly grateful.”
The judge said he is blessed to be able to serve his community. He said his lifelong challenge has been to live and learn.
Furr said after the program that he was blown away to be honored with the award.
Ascension St. Vincent St. Clair Director Lisa Nichols concluded the program had raised a total of $14,000 for the scout troops. She also thanked all the sponsors for the event including her own hospital which provided the food.