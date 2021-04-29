St. Clair District Attorney joins 23 others in letter opposing medical marijuana bill

PELL CITY — St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon has signed a letter opposing the medical marijuana bill in the Alabama House of Representatives.
Harmon joined 23 of the state’s district attorneys, including Calhoun County DA Brian McVeigh in signing the letter opposing Senate Bill 46 which is being discussed in the Alabama House. The bill would allow for medical marujiana, in the form of pills, patches or cream, to be used in the treatment of 16 different conditions including cancer, anxiety and epilepsy. The bill would not allow for marijuana to be smoked or used in vaping products.
The letter, which was sent to Alabama legislators, argues that there is little scientific reason for marijuana ingestion, instead favoring extracts of the plant that avoid THC. The letter also said that through the experience of the various DAs signed to the letter that marijuana is a gateway drug that can lead to further drug use. It also said while the current bill does not support smoking marijuana its passage could lead to further legislation that may legalize recreational use of the drug.
When asked about signing on to the letter, Harmon said his job is not to write or pass laws, but in the case of marijuana he wanted to share a professional opinion.
“My job is not to make law, my job is to enforce it, but while enforcing it, I’m human and I certainly form my opinion based on what I do every day,” Harmon said. "It is my opinion that our country has a drug problem, period.”
Harmon said, in his job as DA, that most of the victims of crime he has encountered were victims because a defendant was somehow associated with drugs. He also said many of these defendants have said they began substance abuse through alcohol or marijuana. The DA said he has never encountered someone who began substance abuse with methamphetamine.
“I do believe it is a gateway drug,” he said, "and while it doesn't mean everyone that smokes marijuana is going to end up a meth addict, many do."
Harmon said he believes the bill will lead to further legalization of marijuana use. He said that previously the conversation had been about legalizing CBD, but has now moved to non smokable marijuana.
The DA said he also has concerns about the way that medical marijuana would be distributed. He said while in most cases prescriptions are filled by pharmacies but in this case they would be done through dispensaries not unlike CBD stores.
Harmon’s final concern was driving under the influence. He said there are no scientific methods to test marijuana impairment in a similar way to a breathalyzer can for alcohol. He said while there are tests for if marijuana has been in someone’s system there isn't one for the level present in the moment. Harmon said some field sobriety tests have been developed and used by some law enforcement agencies, but require special training.
“It's very difficult and hasn’t been scrutinized by the courts yet,” he said.
Harmon said he hopes that ultimately the letter raises awareness of the negative effects of marijuana, but that he will continue to enforce the law in St. Clair County, whatever it may be.
“If that's what the citizens of Alabama end up doing, then I am going to enforce the law,” He said. “It's not my job to make it but it also doesn't mean I can't have an opinion.”