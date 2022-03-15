St. Clair County swears in new probate judge

PELL CITY — St. Clair County has a new probate judge, Andrew Weathington.
Weathington was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey last week and was sworn in at the Pell City Courthouse on Monday in front of a room full of dignitaries and well wishers.
Presiding Circuit Court Judge Phil Seay, who provided the welcome for the event, joked that there were so many former and current office holders in the room that naming them would take an hour.
The new judge is the son of St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington, who administered his oath of office.
The younger Weathington is replacing Judge Mike Bowling who retired March 6 after 13 years in the post. He thanked the crowd, which included mayors, state legislators and every judge in St. Clair County for supporting his appointment.
“I appreciate all the support,” Andrew said. “There were a lot of letters and our legislative delegation really helped.”
The elder Weathington also thanked everyone for their support and help during the appointment process.
“This is certainly Andrew’s day, not my day but I wanted to say this is a special day not only for Andrew and our family but a special day for me,” he said. “This opportunity does not come along very often and I am so proud.”
Andrew, who is from St. Clair County and primarily worked in finance, said he is deeply honored to have the new position.
Bowling, who has served the county either on the county commission or as probate judge for 23 years and four months, said he is happy to be retiring but will miss public service.
“I’m going to miss it, miss the employees, the public, the people I deal with every day,” he said. “It's going to take some getting used to.”