St. Clair County Sherriff's Office is on Facebook now

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has announced it has created an official Facebook page to help inform its local community.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s office welcomes resident to hit the "like" button for the new page, which can be found at www.facebook.com/StClairCountyAlabamaSheriff/
“We hope you find this page worthy and informative,” the release said. “Our intentions are to relay law enforcement related matters to the citizens.”
The first post on the new page links to the Sheriff’s website, which allows residents to sign up for regular updates from the Sheriff’s Office including release and summaries of jail activity.
The Facebook page is the latest in a series of digital avenues to engage with the Sheriff’s office. The office also has an official Twitter page and smart phone app.