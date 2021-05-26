St. Clair County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Odenville man

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Odenville man, whose body was discovered Tuesday night.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the man as Brian Shaw, 67, of Odenville. He said Shaw was pronounced dead at his home on Ladonna Drive at 8:20 p.m. from apparent gunshot wounds.
The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies were dispatched to Ladonna Drive in Odenville to investigate a deceased man with gunshot wounds. Russell said the call came into central dispatch around 7:50 p.m.
The release said deputies immediately secured the scene, and an investigation is now underway by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the Jacksonville State University Applied Forensic Science Unit and the Odenville Police Department.
Russell said Shaw has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics lab in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Juana Corbin said the investigation into Shaw’s death is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.