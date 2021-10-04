St. Clair County Sheriff seeking public's help in finding missing Odenville teenager

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 15 year old girl.
The Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it is searching for Kayti Garner, 15, of Odenville who was reported missing on Sept. 29. She is described as a white female approximately five feet and 3 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen Garner was wearing red sweatpants, a black crop top, a black zip up hoodie and nike flip flops. The release said she was last seen at 2815 Kelley Creek Road in Odenville. It said she was carrying a small purple backpack and walking down Kelley Creek Road toward the interstate.
Anyone with information on Garner’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office at (205) 884-3333.