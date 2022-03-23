St. Clair County Sheriff seeking assistance in finding missing woman

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in finding a missing Pell City woman.
Kyla Bobo, 32, is described as a white female about 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and brown hair. Investigators said Bobo also has a tattoo of “Kyla” on her right shoulder and a tattoo of a single teardrop below her left eye.
The sheriff’s office said Bobo was last seen in the Chula Vista area. A social media post from Line of Fire in Moody on Bobo’s disappearance said she has not been seen since Jan. 30.
Anyone with any information that could help investigators find Bobo are asked to contact Investigator Bosworth at 205-884-3333 or email at abosworth@st.clairco.com