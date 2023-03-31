St. Clair County Sheriff’s office investigating juvenile shooting

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into what appears to be an accidental shooting involving a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old juvenile male.
According to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray, at about 3:07 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to Stevens Drive in Pell City, where they discovered a 15-year-old male who had been shot.
He said deputies rendered aid to the teenager until medics arrived.
Murray said the victim was airlifted by LifeSaver to Children’s Hospital and is currently in critical condition.
He said the investigation into the shooting continues.