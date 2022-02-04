St. Clair County Sheriff investigating after shooting Thursday

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting incident Thursday south of Pell City.
In a news release, Sheriff Billy Murray said that on Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and had left the scene to seek medical attention. The release said the victim told authorities that two male subjects at a residence were arguing and during the course of the altercation shots were fired from a handgun, striking the female.
The release said the victim was taken by Regional Paramedical Services ambulance to the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital for treatment.
The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation into this incident at this time.