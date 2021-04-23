St. Clair County Sheriff announces Drug Enforcement Unit

ASHVILLE — The St Clair County Sheriff’s Office has announced the formation of a county-wide drug enforcement unit.
In a news release Friday, Sheriff Billy Murray announced the formation of a specialized unit which has been organized to protect local communities against the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics. The new unit will be called the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit.
“St. Clair County Law Enforcement has identified the sale and distribution of illegal drugs as a public safety concern,” the sheriff said. “It is with this in mind that we have all agreed to work diligently to curb illegal drug activity.”
He said the unit will comprise a working partnership with the FBI and the North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force to share resources, manage and investigate drug crime within St. Clair County and its borders. The Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s office and all St. Clair County Police departments will also be participating in the DEU.
Murray said the unit will operate under a board of directors that included himself, St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon and various police chiefs throughout the county. The sheriff said all members of the task force will be sworn in by him and follow the Sheriff's Office’s policies and procedures. Murray said this is to avoid any jurisdiction issues.
The sheriff said the partnership has been made possible by the tremendous support from both County and Municipal Governments.
“The way it is set up is, of course, everybody has some sort of partnership,” Murray said, adding that this can take the form of manpower or funding.
The idea of a drug enforcement unit in St. Clair County has been around for awhile. Murray told the Daily Home in 2018 that he was not against the idea of forming a drug task force, while he was running for the position of Sheriff.
Earlier this year, the St. Clair County Commission approved the use of a temporary facility in Odenville for the DEU during its Feb. 23 meeting. At the time County Attorney James Hill III said the county hopes to create a permanent location in the future, but the temporary facility would allow law enforcement to begin better addressing the issue as soon as possible.
Harmon said he feels the DEU is an important step in policing in the county.
“This is an exciting time in our county, a time where every municipal police agency and our Sheriff’s Department have joined forces to form a specialized unit that focuses on illegal drug activity and specifically, illegal drug distribution,” He said. “The St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office is proud to be associated with these agencies and it is our intent to vigorously prosecute drug dealers in St. Clair County.”
St. Clair Times Assistant Editor Josie Howell also contributed to this story