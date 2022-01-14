St. Clair County Republicans announce election qualifiers in second week of qualifying

The St. Clair Republican Party says several people have qualified to run for various offices in St. Clair County.
This week, the party said that sitting St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning and Former Chairman Stan Batemen have both qualified to run for the chairman seat. Jeff Brown has also qualified to run for commission district 1.
In school races, Justin Burns has qualified for St. Clair County superintendent. Dwayne "Bogie'' Lovell has qualified for School Board Place 3, which represents Ragland, and incumbent Bill Morris has qualified for place 4, which is an at-large seat.
The party said the incumbent, Dennis Russell, is the only person who has qualified for St. Clair County Coroner.
Incumbent Billy Murray is also alone in qualifying for sheriff.
Looking at statewide races, long time St. Clair County Board of Education member and former Superintendent Marie Manning has qualified for Alabama Board of Education Place 6. Pell City Attorney Lance Bell has qualified to fill retiring Senator Jim Mcclendon’s seat in the Alabama Senate.
Rounding out the current list of qualifiers, St. Clair County Representatives Randy Wood, Craig Lipscomb, Jim Hill and Dickie Drake have all qualified to run for re-election. All four are the only Republicans running for their respective seats.