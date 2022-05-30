St. Clair County remembers fallen heroes in memorial day program in Pell City

PELL CITY — Residents of Pell City gathered together Monday morning to remember local deceased service members for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
A crowd gathered at the St. Clair County Veterans Memorial in front of the Pell City Courthouse to read the names of local heroes who sacrificed their lives for their county.
Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt welcomed those gathered and said he was glad American Legion Post 109 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 27 decided to bring the program back after the pandemic forced its cancellation over the last couple of years.
“This is such an important day of remembrance,” he said. “And I am especially pleased that we are able to return to this event after being canceled for a couple years due to COVID.”
Pruitt said he appreciated DAV Commander Carol Varner for organizing it.
“She said that so many people were just wanting to get together and honor (fallen service members),” he said. “She told me, ‘so we just jumped in the fire and decided to figure it out.’ I don't know if more appropriate words were spoken because that's why we are here today, is because of countless men and women who made the decision to jump into the fire and do whatever needed to be done.”
After Pruitt’s welcome, St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon gave remarks before the reading of the names of the county’s fallen heroes. Harmon, along with his duties as DA also serves as a helicopter pilot and instructor in the Alabama Army National Guard and served with the 101st Airborne Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Two of Harmon’s sons Lt. Will Harmon, who is an Army officer in Alaska, and Airman Nicholas Sloan Harmon, who was a crew chief in the Alabama Air National Guard, have also served in the military. Sloan was tragically killed in November of 2019.
The DA began by acknowledging the ceremony in Pell City was just one of many around the country that were taking place on Monday.
“Our memorial day service is one of thousands that's going on as we speak across our great nation, including one where Shelly and I’s son now lays to rest at the Montevallo National Cemetery,” Harmon said. “I am humbled to be asked to speak on such a sacred day.”
He said the story he had to share wasn't about him, but about fallen friends and colleagues and about fallen heroes at Montevallo and other national cemeteries across the country.
“The story I am going to share is about five friends of mine, who gave the ultimate sacrifice so I could enjoy the freedom and the fun of what I do every day,” Harmon said.
He said every member of the military swears to give their life in defense of their country, but none of them ever know if they will be called to. Harmon said he had never been called to make that sacrifice, but many men have.
The first such friend Harmon talked about was Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brad Green, an instructor, who lost his life while taking part in a training exercise in Mississippi in 1997. He said Green had a way of always being sure to humble him in training, at a time when Harmon said he was at his cockiest.
He said the rest of the men served with him in Iraq, and while he was there for the deaths of some of them, there were some he wasn’t.
“And to you veterans, know that's a type of feeling, almost a type of guilt that no one other than us understands,” Harmon said. “But I feel for my comrades, and I love them dearly, and I wish I had been with them.
The second comrade he mentioned was Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mike Blaise, whose helicopter went down in a sandstorm in Iraq. Harmon said Blaise’s wife was also a pilot in the 101st, and he will never forget the tragedy she went through when Blaise died.
Harmon’s third friend was Chief Warrant Officer 3 Patrick Dorff, who was an avid runner and always thought it was funny that Harmon, a lawyer, could keep up. Dorff died a few days after Blaise near Mosel when his helicopter fell into the Tigress River after hitting wires near the river.
The fourth Harmon talked about was Major Matthew Worrell, who was shot down in Iraq.
“A funny story about Major Worrell was that us Cav guys like our hats,” he said. “I almost wore it today, and with the sun I probably should have, but his looked like a sombrero, and while we respected him greatly, we did poke a lot of fun and called him “sombrero six” at times, but he took it well.”
The final friend Harmon talked about was Capt. Mark Resh who died while providing close air support in an Apache helicopter. He said he had met Resh in a training course at Fort Rucker.
Harmon said each of these men had a lasting impact on him.
“I served with all of them, I was with some of them, but they remained with me forever,” he said. “I tell you their stories because they are not necessarily a reflection of me, their service and sacrifice is not a reflection of me, but they had a profound effect on who I am.”
Harmon said each of them should be revered for their service, heroism and honor and he hopes that if that day ever comes, he will perform the way they did.
“I and we all owe them a debt of freedom,” he said.
The final part of the service was the reading of the names of fallen heroes from throughout St. Clair County who died in World War I, World War 2, Korea and Vietnam. Harmon, an Iraq Veteran, personally read the names of those the county lost in Iraq.
The service was punctuated at several points with cannon salutes given by the Alabama Artillery Group on replica civil war cannons.