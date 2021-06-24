St. Clair County receives grant to retrofit arena for pandemic response

ODENVILLE — St. Clair County has received a $1 million grant to improve the county arena for use as a vaccination and testing facility.
According to a news release, the award is part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The program was administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
St. Clair County Attorney James Hill III said the program was open to most counties to apply, but the project needed to help build infrastructure for both the current and future pandemics.
Hill said specifically that the county plans to use the funds to retrofit the county’s rodeo arena for use as a testing and vaccination site. He said the move was pushed for by the county’s Emergency Management Agency.
In a letter regarding the project, provided by Hill, EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski said the county’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic were hampered by the lack of a centrally located vehicle accessible facility.
“In our county, the ability to efficiently and safely administer tests and vaccines is greatly hindered by not having a large, vehicle-accessible facility,” she said in her letter.
Kurzejeski said that such a site would be required to be enclosed, have a solid floor, climate-controlled storage, ample amount of seating, and parking. She said with the money offered by the state, though the county was originally seeking only $600,000, the area could be retrofitted to meet those requirements.
Hill said this would require the area to have a solid floor poured which would then be able to be filled with or emptied of dirt as necessary.
Kurzejeski said with these improvements the arena would become ideal because of its central location in Odenville, allowing for easy access for the rest of the county.
“Its geographically central location coupled with its large parking areas and having the "bones" of a large drivable facility make the arena particularly well situated for this project” she said.
Her letter also points out that the arena has been used for COVID testing but simply did not meet the requirements for vaccine distribution.
Hill said overall he is excited for the grant and feels encouraged that the state offered more money than the county had originally asked for.
He said one good thing about the upgrades is they will allow the county to use the facility not just for the current pandemic but any that may happen in the future.
“If we ever have another pandemic we can use it to help,” Hill said, adding that the facility could be used for more general disaster relief efforts like supply storage or temporary housing.
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $1.78 million to help three north Alabama counties in their efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morgan County was also awarded $489,475 as part of the program while Clay County was awarded $300,000.
Morgan County will use funds to expand services including more testing, screening and vaccinating for COVID-19 and any future outbreaks. Funds will also be used to purchase more equipment to assist healthcare professionals in serving low- and moderate-income residents.
Clay County plans to rehabilitate an existing farmers market into a facility for testing and vaccinating for COVID-19 as well as distributing food and emergency medical supplies.
The release said Ivey will announce additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed. The grant funds are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.