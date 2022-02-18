St. Clair County largely spared in Thursdays severe weather

As storms raged across Alabama on Thursday night, St. Clair County appears to have been spared from much of the damage.
Tammy Crow with the St. Clair Emergency Management Agency said the agency had not received any flood or damage reports Friday morning.
“It went pretty good, thank goodness,” she said.
This is despite the county being placed under a tornado warning shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday and television forecasters at one point monitoring a possible tornado in the county.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell also said he had not received any storm-related calls.
Crow said there had been reports of damage in Leeds, which sits in St. Clair, Jefferson and Shelby County. She said the Shelby County EMA responded to damage reports Friday morning.
The National Weather service reported a confirmed tornado near Leeds Thursday night and said it was moving towards Moody, though it appears the storm did not cause major damage in other municipalities.