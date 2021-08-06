St. Clair County investigators receive award for work on drug enforcement unit

Two St. Clair County Investigators have been recognized for their work in helping to form the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit.
Investigators Matt Cone and Wanye Knight were honored with the Myers-McBee Crime Stoppers Award during the Crime Stoppers of Metro Birmingham award luncheon July 28.
The two have a combined 34 years of experience in police work and have most recently worked on forming the DEU which officially launched in April.
Cone said he and Knight have been working narcotics together in the county for years.
“Me and him have worked narcotics by ourselves, in this county that's pretty much what it's been for a long time,” he said. “It's come a long way, our new sheriff (Billy Murray) has done a lot of work to get us where we are.”
While Cone said before it was just “two guys in a truck,” the DEU is made of officers from several other municipalities along with Knight and him.
Cone has a history in narcotics investigations in St. Clair County. He joined the sheriff’s office in 2015 and before that he served as assistant chief of police in Ashville and often helped the county with narcotics investigations. He said after he spent some time as a deputy in the patrol unit, he joined narcotics replacing former Riverside Police Chief Rick Oliver.
Knight served as an investigator at the sheriff’s office before joining Cone in narcotics. Cone said together the two of them have been very effective.
“We got the attention of the FBI and the Safe Streets task force and we started doing a lot of bigger stuff,” he said, adding that he and Knight are both task force officers with the North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force.
Cone said through their work with the FBI and the taskforce he and Knight got to work with several other drug units in Etowah and Talladega County and started to realize the biggest thing St. Clair needed was better information flow.
“In a task force setting, like we have now, we’ve got these city officers that work with us.” he said, adding that each of those officers represents more information that can come together.
Cone said he and Knight discussed the idea with Sheriff Billy Murray before he was elected and Murray was generally supportive of the idea and the work they were already doing.
“I talked to the sheriff about it and he said get me some ideas,” Cone said.
He said he then went around to the Talladega and Etowah to get ideas of how they were structured. After bringing that information back he, Knight and the sheriff worked to get the unit set up.
Cone said with the extra information and contacts the unit has already seen success which he feels will only grow.
“Big things happen over long periods of time,” he said.
Murray said his office is honored that the beginning of the DEU’s efforts have been recognized and he definitely appreciates all of Cone and Knight’s work.
“I am very proud of their hard work and dedication,” the sheriff said.
Cone said he and Knight’s partnership has always been about collaboration, with each investigator lifting the other up. He said this same attitude of collaboration also extends to the rest of the unit which works as a team. Cone said while he and Knight got the award, the team has done the work.
“I'm thankful and what I'm thankful for is that people see we are doing the work we are doing,” he said. “Not me personally, not Wayne personally, the unity … if any fame came to us it would come as a whole.”