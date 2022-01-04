St Clair County Health Department offering free COVID testing

The St. Clair County Health Department has announced it was set to provide COVID-19 tests beginning Tuesday.
In a post on social media, St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency announced that the health department will be holding COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the department’s office in Pell City.
The post said that no appointment is required but those seeking a test are asked to call ahead to help get quick assistance.
Nursing Supervisor for Infection Control Lindsey Laminack said the department has rapid, antigen and PCR COVID tests available for use depending on the needs of the individual patient. She said the time needed to get test results vary depending on the specific type of test used.
Laminack said the tests are completely free to residents that require them.
“We don’t turn away anyone for inability to pay,” she said, ”and the COVID testing is free.”
Laminack said the health department has worked to provide COVID-19 testing services throughout the pandemic, a program they are simply continuing in the new year. She said the department also offers COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone seeking one.
Residents can contact the St. Clair County Health Department at (205) 338-3357. Its office is located at 1175 23rd Street North in Pell City.