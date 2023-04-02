St. Clair County Farm Day returns

There were goats, pigs, chickens, bees, even a few Mr. No Shoulders — snakes — at the St. Clair County Arena, where hundreds of students from across the county gathered for the long-awaited 2023 Farm Day.
“For many students, this was their first exposure to farm animals, which can very well leave a lasting impact on their lives,” said Holly Killian, the District Coordinator of the St. Clair County Conservation District.
Held Tuesday of last week — appropriately, on National Agriculture Day — Farm Day made a reappearance after skipping the past three years because of COVID-19, Killian said.
Children were not only exposed to a variety of farm animals, but third-graders were afforded the opportunity to experience a slice of actual farm life.
“Students traveled to various stations learning about a range of topics, like how milk is gathered and pasteurized from dairy cows and goats,” Killian said.
She said students also learn about how beef cows are cared for, pig and poultry farming and beekeeping.
Killian said more than 400 students from Odenville, Ragland, Coosa Valley, Kennedy and Eden Elementary schools attended this year’s Farm Day.
“Additionally, several local homeschool networks were also able to attend,” Killian said.
She said agriculture students from Ragland and Ashville High schools provided a helping hand as presenters. Ashville students even brought a few snakes so students could pet, Killian said.
She said events like Farm Day can’t happen without partnerships and community support.
Killian said the St. Clair County Commission, St. Clair County Farmers Federation, St. Clair County Cattleman’s Association, St. Clair County Extension and 4-H partnered with the St. Clair County Conservation District to make this year’s Farm Day a huge success.
“As long as we can help kids make the connection from farm to table, or just inspire the next generation of farmers to come, we are satisfied with that outcome and happy to support this field trip,” said Patrick Shirley, President of the St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association.
More photos of Farm Day are on the St. Clair Conservation District Facebook page at www.fb.com/stclairswcd.