St. Clair County Correctional Facility inmate found dead

SPRINGVILLE — An inmate at St. Clair County Correctional Facility has died, according to the county coroner.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Dexter Freeman, 38, was found Monday night with an apparent stab wound. Russell said Freeman was then transported to the prison infirmary where he was later pronounced dead. He said Freeman’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic in Huntsville for an autopsy.
The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to requests for comment before publication.
According to court records, Freeman was indicted in Sumter County in 2007 for sodomy in the first degree and sex abuse in the first degree for an incident involving a male victim under the age of 12.
He pled guilty to the sodomy charge in 2010 and the sex abuse charge was dropped. Freeman was sentenced to 15 years in prison.