St. Clair County Coroner identifies man killed in three vehicle Saturday

MOODY — The St. Clair County coroner has identified a man killed in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 on Saturday night.
Coroner Dennis Russell said that Claudio Mancilla, 43, of Moody was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:47 p.m..
Alabama Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal said the accident occurred on Interstate 20 at the 148-mile marker, about one mile east of Moody. He said the accident happened when Mancilla’s 2006 Chevrolet Colorado was struck in the rear by a commercial vehicle, which pushed his vehicle into the rear of another commercial vehicle.
Russell said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
O’Neal said no additional information is available at this time, while troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.