St. Clair County conservation district announces new coordinator

The St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation District has a new administrative coordinator, Ryleigh Freeman.
Freeman was hired in December to succeed longtime coordinator Charity Mitcham who recently became a specialist at the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. Freeman began the new position at the beginning of January.
A native of Calhoun County, Freeman went to Faith Christian High School and graduated from Jacksonville State University in 2021 where she studied public relations.
She said she most recently worked as the public relations and marketing manager for the Choccolocco Creek watershed and worked under Calhoun County’s District Coordinator Jennifer Yates.
“So I have been in the conservation environment,” Freeman said, adding that she found out about the position in St. Clair County through Yates.
Freeman Said the job will definitely allow her to put her public relations training and experience to good use, as one of its main focuses is education.
“There is definitely a public relations aspect,” she said. “A big part of the conservation district for St. Clair County is education, that is one of our main goals.”
Freeman said a big focus of her job is going out to schools and helping educate students on conservation efforts and what they can do to help conserve natural resources around them.
She said the other part of the job is working with farmers, homeowners, and community groups on conservation and even beautification efforts. Freeman said the district helps with planting trees and protecting wildlife habitats. She said the efforts extend beyond just soil and water conservation and approaches conservation much more generally.
“And it's just water conservation, it's also water quality,” Freeman said. “So we work with farm and ranch owners to protect their soil and water quality and wildlife habitat.”
She said she feels like the position is a good fit, not only because of her experience and expertise but also her passion for the work.
“Conservation has always been a very important thing to me, I love being outside,” Freeman said. “Alabama is a beautiful state and I want to always be a beautiful state, and I want people to appreciate the nature that they have around them.”
She said hiking and camping have always been some of her favorite hobbies.
Freeman said she is excited to continue the great work Mitcham has done with the conservation district.
“Those are some pretty big shoes to fill,” she said. “She's done an amazing job with the conservation district. So I want to continue what she's started and the things she's implemented but I always hope to help the conservation district grow.”