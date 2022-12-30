St. Clair County Commission moves forward with $1.5 million ‘pandemic center’

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission is moving forward with the construction of a new “pandemic center” after approving the low bid of $1.5 million from Holland and Seals.
The new multi-use public space is being built on the 25.61-acre site next to the St. Clair County Arena in Odenville.
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon said the new building is 16,000 square feet and can also serve as an indoor recreational center and storage. Batemon said the roof is being built high enough so that the building can also house a regulation basketball court.
“It will have high intensity lighting,” he said.
He said it is primarily a pandemic center, meaning that during an emergency pandemic that requires people to be vaccinated for the sake of public health, cars could be driven through the covered structure and people could receive their shots while sitting inside their vehicles.
Batemon said the structure is more like an open warehouse, and will have bathrooms on one end of the building.
The facility is being paid for with a $1 million grant through the CARES Act.
“One million dollars is good seed money,” Batemon said.
Batemon said the facility will have a concrete floor, but another surface could be added later.
He said the structure is a multi-purpose facility, which could be used for 4-H Club events, basketball, volleyball, tennis, indoor archery or craft shows.
“It’s going to be nice,” he said, adding that the facility will have heating and air.
He said the new building will have enough area to store emergency foods, water and tarps in case of natural disasters as well as pandemics.
As part of the county’s match, the road department could complete the site work.
Batemon said he hopes the existing county property at 100 Arena Drive will become a hub for recreation. Currently, there are various craft shows, rodeos and livestock competitions held at the arena, which also has restroom facilities.
Batemon said the next phase is to bring sewer service to the site for large crowds.
He said the county hopes to partner with Odenville to tap into the city’s sewer system.
Goodgame Company in Pell City is overseeing the construction project.