St. Clair County Airport to host third annual aviation career day

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Airport will hold its third annual Aviation Career Day on Oct. 9.
Assistant Airport Manager Wendy Watson said the event will play host to booths, seminars and exhibitions meant to get young people interested in careers in aviation. The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. beginning with a pancake breakfast prepared by local restaurant Jumbos and ending with a live show from local rock group The Wing Nuts.
Watson said on the day of the event the airport’s office will play host to a full day of seminars delivered by aviation professionals that span topics on different career paths in piloting, management and maintenance.she said the point of the seminars is to tell young people what their options are in aviation and give them enough information to make decisions.
“Here is what you can become is basically what they are telling them,” Watson said. “They pretty much cover it all, we’ve got, I guess, almost all bases covered.”
She said colleges, flight schools and several other types of exhibitors will also be present at the event for anyone seeking opportunities in the field. Watson said several corporate, general aviation and homebuilt aircraft will also be on display for the public throughout the day.
On top of the pancake breakfast, she said free hotdogs will also be served at noon. Watson said at the same time the T-34 and Red Star Pilot Associations will also present a warbird fly-in. She said the pilots will take their vintage warplanes through several formations before landing at the airport. Watson said residents can likely expect a visit from these planes sometime Oct. 8 as well.
Watson said the idea for the career day came one day when she was drinking coffee at the airport office.
“It's basically just trying to get children uninvolved in aviation,” she said, “and I think it's been successful.”
Watson said the event has grown so far each year with the second year having roughly double the attendees as the first. She's hoping to keep that up this year.
“I think with this warbird deal it's going to be even bigger this year,” Watson said.