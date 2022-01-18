St. Clair commission announces broadband survey

The St. Clair County Commission is looking for feedback from county residents on the need for broadband internet.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic last year, schools and residents turned to using broadband internet for school, work, and shopping at an increased rate. However the issue remains that many rural communities do not have the infrastructure to support this change. In a news release, The commission announced it is working to help but needs resident input to better understand the areas of need.
The commission said it has contracted with Sain Associates to conduct a study, which in turn will help identify underserved areas and lead to grant awards for upgrades. Sain’s feasibility study will evaluate existing broadband infrastructure and coverage areas and provide a framework for planning and funding projects that address gaps in broadband service in St. Clair County. Objectives of the study included: defining clear broadband coverage goals and benchmarks, documenting existing broadband infrastructure and coverage areas, developing a plan for addressing gaps in broadband service, developing short and long-term recommendations and compiling information needed to apply for grant and/or other funding.
The result of the study will be a report containing various maps that will help St Clair County better understand the gaps in broadband internet service. The report will also provide recommendations that will help the Commission formulate a plan for addressing those broadband shortfalls through grants and other funds.
Commission Chairman Paul Manning said the issue of broadband was recently discussed by the St. Clair County Mayor’s Association.
“I was glad to see the discussion about the broadband study at the recent St. Clair County Mayor’s Breakfast. The briefing was encouraging,” Manning said. “St. Clair County has experienced tremendous growth in the past several years, and this broadband study will be great for the individuals from one end of this County to the other. It is for all citizens.”
The Alabama State Legislature defines “broadband” as an internet service that provides a minimum data download speed of 25 megabits per second and an upload speed of 3 Mpbs. In many areas of Alabama, particularly rural areas, broadband internet is limited or unavailable. The state has taken measures to alleviate this issue by making grants available to address the need. However, communities must have an understanding of their areas of need to effectively obtain these grants.
"Access to adequate broadband service is critical for businesses and residents in St. Clair County,” Mayor’s Association President and Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said. “I'm encouraging all of the mayors in our county to support this effort and to work to get as many people as possible to participate in the survey."
The release said this initiative may have been started by commission, but it is a countywide project with participants from every municipality, chamber of commerce, business organization and citizen group that is willing to take part. The results of this study and actions taken as a result will be positive for all cities in St. Clair County. The cities look forward to supporting and participating in this broadband study.
“As the mayor of one of the fastest growing communities in the county, I can attest to the importance and challenges of ensuring adequate broadband service for our citizens,” Argo Mayor Betty Bradley said. “With the help of our citizens, we hope this study will provide us with the data and tools to help obtain broadband service in underserved areas of our community.”
In its release, the commission stressed the need to work together to help solve the ongoing issues with broadband access. Commissioner Tommy Bowers said he is particularly glad to be making the first step.
“I’m excited to get our Broadband Study started,” Bowers said. “Under the leadership of Chairman Manning, the commission has lots of things going to benefit the citizens of our county. This broadband study should help with grants and give us a roadmap to follow.”
A link to fill out the survey can be found here or by visiting the St. Clair County Economic Development Council’s Facebook page