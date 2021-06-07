St. Clair Cattleman announce 2021 scholarship recipients

The St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association has awarded their annual scholarships for 2021.
The association announced in a news release it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors Alexia Thomas and Brooke Perry. The association said it has also awarded $500 scholarships to college students Braxton “B.B.” Rich, Alex Thomas, Julia Funderburg and Cole Thomas.
St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association President Adam Stansell said the scholarship program is an important part of supporting those seeking to enter the agricultural industry and is made possible by events throughout the year.
“It is a tradition of the Cattlemen’s Association to award scholarships to local students to continue their education in the agriculture industry,” he said “Because of fundraisers like the Annual Christmas Party and Annual St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association Rodeo, we are able to continue the scholarship program.”
The Association is made up of more than 100 men and women of St. Clair County who support the cattle industry. As part of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, it is part of a 10,000-member group in Alabama whose dues are used to help support the cattle industry and continue the farming way of life.