St. Clair Airport looking for donations for annual toy drive

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Airport is doing its part to spread joy this Christmas.
Assistant Airport Manager Wendy Watson said the airport and local pilots are in the middle of their third annual toy drive.
Watson has previously said the drive began as a way for the airport to give back to the community in a meaningful way during the holidays.
“The pilots and staff at the airport have big hearts, and they enjoy giving to the children of St. Clair County at Christmas,” Watson said.
It is one part of the multiple ways the airport works to give back and promote aviation in the community along with events like the annual aviation career day.
The toy drive, in particular, has been a successful program for the airport. It collected 90 toys in its first year and more than doubled that number last year. Watson said the toys are collected at the airport and then handed over to the Christan Love Pantry for distribution to families in need this Christmas.
Watson said the drive will be accepting toy donations until Monday, Dec. 13. She said toys could be dropped off at the airport located at 240 Airport Rd, Pell City, AL. Watson said those wishing to donate but unable to drop off toys can contact the airport at (205) 338-9456 as other arrangements may be available. She said the drive currently needs items for older children from age 10 to 14.