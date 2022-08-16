Springville Police investigating after Pell City man found in lake

The Springville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a Pell City man was found in McDonald Lake.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Daniel Ray Whatley, 47, of Pell City was found dead Monday night at McDonald Lake. He said Whatley was found at 11:58 p.m. Monday and pronounced dead at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Russell said Whatley has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, though no foul play is expected.
Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton said Whatley’s death is currently being treated as an accident.
He said officers received a call Sunday night from McDonald Lake residents saying they thought they heard someone calling for help on the lake. Walton said officers responded and searched the area but did not find anything unusual at the time.
He said his department received another call Monday to the same area. Walton said he, along with officers from his department and deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, responded and ultimately found Whatley at the scene.
The chief said at no time were any of the residents near McDonald Lake in any danger.