Springville man arrested in connection with drug charges

SPRINGVILLE — A Springville man has been arrested in connection with drug charges.
In a news release, The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said The St. Clair County DEU and the St. Clair County SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence of Jerome K. Byrd, Jr. at 84 Mountain Dr. in Springville on June 5.
The release said DEU recovered a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Byrd was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana second, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the St. Clair County Jail with a $76,500.00 bond.
Sheriff Billy Murray thanked the Springville Police Department and the St. Clair County SWAT for their assistance in the arrest.