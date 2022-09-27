Springville family to host OCNDS Walk or Run on Saturday

A Springville family will be hosting the second annual OCNDS Walk or Run in Pell City’s Lakeside Park on Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m.
The event will also include raffles, merchandise and giveaways. The theme of this year’s event is “No Mountain Too High for OCNDS.” Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome is an extremely rare genetic disease that was first diagnosed in 2016 and is only known to affect about 200 people worldwide.
Adelynn Cole, 5, of Springville, is one of those 200, and is believed to be the only child in Alabama with the disease. Like most children with the disease, Adelynn has difficulty with tasks including eating and walking on her own. She is also prone to sensory overload. Proceeds from the event will benefit CSN2AI, an organization that funds research for better understanding and treatment of the disease.