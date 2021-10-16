Springville family holds walk to promote awareness for rare disease

PELL CITY — A crowd gathered Saturday morning in Lakeside Park to help a Springville family that is dealing with a rare disease.
Friends, family and members of the Pell City Line Dancers gathered together on the cool morning to walk in support of research into Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome and 4-year-old Adelynn Cole, the only known child in Alabama with the syndrome.
OCNDS is a rare condition that is known to affect only about 200 people worldwide.
Kelsey Cole, Adelynn’s mother and the organizer of the event, said the condition was first diagnosed in 2016. She said the syndrome can be mild or severe and can cause developmental delays, speech issues, difficulty eating and difficulty with walking.
Cole said the condition can occur in the womb or be passed down by a parent. She said part of the challenge of Adelynn’s diagnosis has been the realization that her husband also had it, which they found out after the family had their genes sequenced.
“Not only have we had to accept the fact that our daughter had the condition, my husband had to accept that he had it as well,” Cole said, adding that there have only been five cases of parents passing it on to children.
She said the real challenge has been helping to educate about OCNDS because of its rarity.
“That's why we are here today to promote awareness and bring awareness,” Cole said, adding that families all over the world are working to do the same thing this weekend.
Before the walk began, Cole took time to talk to the crowd about OCNDS and how it affects Adelynn’s life. She said that while Adelynn looks like any happy little girl, she often faces challenges doing things other people take for granted, like eating, walking or even just playing in the grass.
“You look at her and you think she's a normal individual but her brain functions differently,” Cole said, noting that Adelynn can experience sensory overload and is learning to walk with assistance.
The walk itself took people around the entirety of Lakeside Park. Cole said all the money from the walk will go to benefit CSN2AI, an organization that helps fund research to better understand and find treatments for OCNDS.