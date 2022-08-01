Springville and Odenville School District residents could vote on new tax

ODENVILLE — A vote for new taxes appears headed for the November ballots in Springville and Odenville after St. Clair County Board of Education members approved two separate resolutions.
The resolutions request that the St. Clair County Commission call for an election for the levy of new taxes in the Springville and Odenville school districts.
“I don’t see any reasons why (the commission) would not approve it,” school board member Marie Manning said. “It’s not going to cost anything. It’s not a special election, so I can’t see why they wouldn’t”
The vote by the people will determine whether Springville’s ad valorem taxes would increase by 15 mills, while Odenville voters could decide on a 10-mill increase.
A 10-mill increase for a home valued at $100,000 is about $100 and a 15-mill increase for the same valued home is about $150 a year.
The resolutions were passed by the St. Clair County Board of Education last week after receiving petitions from residents of both communities.
Board Attorney John Rea said there are two ways a school district tax referendum can get on a ballot.
One is for the Board to just outright pass a resolution, and the other way is through a citizen petition.
He said the Board did not pass a resolution requesting a vote for the tax increase, until after it received petitions gathered from the affected communities.
“It is something that this Board has done to respect the process,” Rea said.
The resolutions had full support of the Board.
“We have money to operate schools,” Manning said. “We don’t have money for buildings.”
Proposed tax hikes failed last November in a special tax referendum election for both Springville and Odenville. In Springville, a 15-mil increase failed by 41 votes, while Odenville voters rejected a 12-mil increase by 66 votes for their school district.
Board member Allison Gray said she believes there is support in Odenville for a tax increase for the schools.
“I think the people who support this are there,” Gray said. “It’s just a matter of people getting out and voting.”
She said last November some people thought the vote was only a formality.
“I heard people say, ‘I didn’t go vote because I thought it was going to easily pass,’” Gray said.
She said money raised through the new tax could support a new football stadium at the high school, as well as other needed projects.
“Right now, our football players, cheerleaders and band members have to load up onto a bus, like they are going to an away game,” Gray said.
The St. Clair County Saints’ football stadium is several miles away from the high school.
In Springville, if the tax hike is approved, officials said school supporters are eyeing the possible construction of a new middle school.
“We are looking to turn the middle school into an intermediate school, and build a new middle school,” Board member Mike Hobbs said, adding that Springville is growing rapidly. “We are the only school district that doesn’t have an intermediate school. We’re operating out of three schools while everyone else in the system is operating out of four.”
He said the Springville School District needs to grow with the community.
“We’re running out of space,” Hobbs said. “We have homes being built all over Springville. If we don’t raise the ad valorem tax, our students could end up in trailers.”
Hobbs agreed with Gray, saying they need the people who support the schools to go to the polls and vote.
“We need the other people who didn’t vote, the yes votes, to come and vote,” Hobbs said.