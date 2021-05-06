Spring high school productions bring live theater back to CEPA

PELL CITY — Despite pandemic challenges, the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts’ director says the center is ready for its spring season.
“We feel back on track now,” Executive Director Jeff Thompson said, adding that CEPA is working its way through its often busy spring season.
Last week, CEPA hosted Pell City High School’s production of “High School Musical.” Thompson said despite theater space being limited to 200 because of continued pandemic restrictions, the show played to good crowds each night.
The center will host Moody High School’s Spotlight Drama Club and their production of “Camp Rock” on May 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 for adults and $8 for students. Seating will be limited to 200 people because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Thompson said having a real spring season for the students in CEPA’s Spotlight program has been a goal for the center for the entire pandemic and being able to achieve it feels good.
“From our perspective, we have been working towards this goal for a long time,” Thompson said.
He said Spotlight, which helps operate drama clubs at Pell City, Moody, St. Clair County and Ashville high schools, has always been about making drama programs available for students. Thompson said the program not only seeks to teach kids about the performing arts but also give them a place to belong and thrive in highschool when they may not have one.
During the pandemic, Thompson and Spotlight Program Director Shelby Maddox worked to continue working towards those goals by starting Spotlight Studios which, over the last year, has helped students produce podcasts and even all digital productions.
Thompson said while the spring season is CEPA hitting a goal to get back to live theater, the digital part of Spotlight isn’t going away either.
“We have no intention of scrapping any of these programs,” he said. “Both are going to continue.”
Thompson said it really just comes down to the main idea of CEPA and Spotlight that if students are offered interesting programs like theater or digital media, they will take part in it. He also said that with rising interest in these fields in the Southeastern United States over the last several years, it's even more important to give kids the opportunity.
“If we can find a way to cheaply and effectively provide these opportunities to students then we are onto something that will last,” Thompson said.