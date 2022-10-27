Spanevelo remains in jail without bond

Marcus Spanevelo, charged with abuse of a corpse in the investigation of the death of a Florida woman found buried in a St. Clair County barn in April, will remain in the St. Clair County jail in Ashville without bond.
Circuit Judge Alan Furr denied bond in the case Tuesday during an initial court appearance since Spanevelo was extradited to St. Clair County from the Santa Rosa County, Fla., jail last week. Spanevelo, 35, was being held in Florida on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing person’s investigation and destruction of evidence. Those charges were dismissed when Spanevelo waived extradition to Alabama from Florida.
Furr also set a preliminary hearing for Spanevelo for Dec. 6. He will be read the charges against him and it is possible he could enter a plea in the case at that time.
It was also noted that with the defendant’s home address given in Florida, it gives cause to his being a flight risk. St. Clair County court records reflect that he has outstanding traffic charges in St. Clair County.
Spanevelo has not been charged in Carli's death, in any jurisdiction.
Jail records show Spanevelo’s address as Panama City, Fla.
Thirty-seven-year-old Cassie Carli was reported as last seen alive in a restaurant parking lot in Navarre, Fla., on March 27, when she was reported to have met Spanevelo during a custody exchange with her four-year-old daughter.
Carli was reported missing to authorities the next day.
Spanevelo was first arrested in Maury County, Tenn. in April, a day after Carli's body was discovered in St. Clair County . The charges in Tennessee included tampering with evidence, destruction of evidence and giving false information to officers.
Abuse of a corpse is a Class C felony in Alabama. Spanevelo will face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Carli was reported missing for a week before her body was found in St. Clair County April 3 on property Spanevelo has been connected with on U.S. 11 in Springville.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said his department has worked to assist the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on details surrounding the cases.
“This is their case, we have provided assistance where we can,” Murray said last week.
“Currently, a massive investigation into Cassie Carli’s death is ongoing and Involves three states and their respective state agencies,” Harmon said. “These agencies continue to work tirelessly with each other for the common goal of justice. I appreciate the effort that the State Attorney’s Office in Florida and the Sheriff’s Office in Santa Rosa County, Fla. are investing into discovering who and what caused Cassie Carli’s death.”
Harmon said the investigation into the cause and manor of Cassie Carli’s death is ongoing, and St. Clair County charges filed do not limit any agency or state from pursuing additional charges at the appropriate time.