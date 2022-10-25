Some Pell City water customers can expect fewer interruptions in service

Pell City water customers served by a main that provides water from Golf Course Road near Morningside Subdivision to a main on Woodhill Road can eventually expect fewer water service interruptions and improved flow.
The city has received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to meet the criteria for addressing water surges that can cause line breakage and interrupt water services.
The project will have citywide effect as it will affect a city water tank and a trunk line, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
“I believe the project having citywide impact is an important part of the grant application being successful,” Muenger said.
Along with supporting better consumer flow to homes and businesses, the improvements will offer more secure and uninterrupted flow for fire department needs.
The total cost for the improvements is estimated at $1,239,240 and a timeline for project is for completion within about two years, from initial notice to closeout, Muenger said.
The grant and project were submitted to the City Council for approval during its Monday meeting.
The council also agreed to hold a public hearing Dec. 12 for the process of vacating a section of right of way on Second Avenue North. Doing so clears the way for the Pell City Board of Education to proceed with construction of a new band room for Pell City High School. The council reported that property owners adjacent to the site have been notified and the city has not received any comments regarding the matter.
City officials also changed requirements for the effective dates of insurance coverage for newly hired city employees. A former waiting period of 30 days for coverage has been changed to new employees having the option for health and dental insurance upon being hired.
In other business, the council:
—Voted to approve two properties for nuisance abatement, those located at 804 22nd Street North and 228 Pine Harbor Road. No one appeared for the hearing to speak regarding the matter;
—Set a public hearing for Nov. 12 to assess abatement costs for the following properties: 932 Comer Ave., 106 Heights Way, 109 Heights Way, 3315 Stemley Bridge Road, 107 Heights Way, 111 Heights Way, property located at Martin Street South at Alabama 34 and property located at Martin Street South at 19th Street South;
—Authorized a resolution to accept a $15,000 allocation from the St. Clair County Commission for the Museum of Pell City;
—Approved a resolution to accept a $5,000 allocation from the St. Clair County Commission for the Heart of Pell City, a downtown effort to revitalize the area and support public events;
—Approved the upgrade of existing camera equipment at the city’s wastewater treatment plant at a cost of $26,461 with Pinnacle Networx.