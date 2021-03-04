Slim Chickens announced Pell City Restaurant

PELL CITY — Arkansas-based restaurant chain Slim Chickens has announced it is coming to Pell City.
The chain, which began in Fayetteville, Ark., in 2003, has announced it will bring its chicken and southern style sides to Pell City beginning later this year.
Franchisee Jeff Goldt, an Atlanta native, said after 30 years of driving through and stopping in Pell City during trips down Interstate 20 he is excited to be opening a restaurant in the city.
Goldt said the restaurant will be located on a portion of what is now the Walmart parking lot, a location he hopes will bring in both locals and those passing through on the interstate.
“It's in a location that really can show who we are to the citizens,” he said. “It hits both areas in a good way.”
Goldt said the location is actually the second location he examined in Pell City. He said while the first did not work out he was committed to opening the restaurant in Pell City and is happy a new opportunity came along.
Goldt said the restaurant will employ about 50 people. He said the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner and offer a relaxing dining experience with a drive-through option. He said, as the name implies, Slim Chickens offers a menu focused on fried and baked chicken, but with traditional sides like macaroni and cheese and fried okra.
Goldt said if everything goes as planned, construction on the new restaurant should begin in May and open in late September or early October.
City officials are also happy to welcome the new restaurant to the area. City Manager Brian Muenger said he is excited for Slim Chickens to come to the city and added that it shows the strength of Pell City as a place for business.
“Seeing new investment in the restaurant sector speaks to the strength of the Pell City market and the capacity it has to support additional dining options,” he said.
Slim Chicken Vice President Franchise Development Jackie Lobdell the new Pell City location is a part of a large expansion push by the company as whole. She said the company is currently growing in several states through new franchise deals. In Alabama alone Lobdell said locations are being planned in Huntsville, Birmingham, Mobile, Enterprise and several others places. At the same time she said the company is also expanding into Georgia, Florida and several other states.
Lobdell said 100 percent of this growth has been through franchisers like Goldt, which she sees as a result of a large amount of interest from franchisers and the good reputation of the overall brand.